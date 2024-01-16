Pottery Barn CEO Marta Benson Announces Retirement, Bhargava and Kellor to Take Over

Marta Benson, the CEO of Pottery Barn Brands, has announced her retirement effective from April 26, 2024. With a commendable tenure of 13 years at parent company Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Benson's departure marks the end of an era. Her responsibilities will now transition to Monica Bhargava and Jennifer Kellor, presidents of Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids & Teen respectively, who together bring to the table a combined experience of 50 years with the company.

Accomplishments Under Benson's Leadership

During her time as CEO, Benson has spearheaded several major initiatives that have contributed significantly to the growth and transformation of Pottery Barn. Among her notable accomplishments are the launch of Mark & Graham, the acquisition of Rejuvenation, and the dynamic alteration of the Pottery Barn brand. The company's current President and CEO, Laura Alber, lauded Benson, acknowledging her vital role in driving the brand's evolution and success.

Benson's Legacy: A Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond her contributions to the company's growth, Benson is also known for her commitment to sustainability. Her leadership has underscored the importance of environmentally responsible practices, establishing a core value that is expected to be upheld by her successors.

New Leadership Takes Charge

As Benson steps down, Bhargava and Kellor are poised to take over her responsibilities. With 50 years of combined service at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., their extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's ethos are expected to ensure a smooth transition. Prior to her stint at Williams-Sonoma, Benson had a successful run as CEO of Gump's from 2006 to 2011, and a decade-long tenure as senior VP at Restoration Hardware from 1996 to 2006.