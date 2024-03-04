Potter Mountain's 550-acre Land Sold for $2M to Conservation-Minded Investors from NJ

In a significant real estate transaction in Hancock, a 550-acre tract of forested property known as Potter Mountain, located on Brodie Mountain Road, has been sold for a staggering $2 million in cash, meeting its full asking price. This development, situated across Ramblewild Adventure Park and adjacent to Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, marks a noteworthy investment in the region's natural landscape.

Advertisment

Transaction Details and Buyer's Vision

The purchase was made by Cricket Trails, a limited liability corporation recently established by James and Alice Kocis, a couple from Hoboken, N.J. with strong ties to the area through their second home in Chatham, N.Y. James Kocis, in conversation, expressed their conservation-minded approach, hinting at future plans for the land which, while currently under wraps, are eagerly anticipated by the community. The land was previously held by New Timber, a real estate holdings entity with ties to both the U.S. and Italy, showcasing an impressive return on investment from their nominal $2 purchase in November 2019.

Background and Local Market Trends

Advertisment

The Potter Mountain tract, known for its vast potential for residential, hospitality, commercial, or mixed-use projects, represents a significant addition to the local real estate market. The area has seen a flurry of activity, with various properties changing hands, indicating a growing interest in Hancock and its surroundings. This includes the recent sale of Hancock's former nudist campground, the listing of the Country Comfort Inn, and the sale of Donnybrook Country Club, among others. Such transactions underscore the attractiveness of the region for both conservation efforts and development projects.

Impact and Future Prospects

The Kocis couple's involvement with local conservation and arts organizations, along with James Kocis's background as a successful entrepreneur and investor, suggests a promising future for the Potter Mountain tract. Their commitment to conservation and community development aligns with the region's values and presents an exciting prospect for the area's ecological and economic growth. As the community awaits further details on their plans, this purchase stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Hancock's natural landscapes and the potential for thoughtful, sustainable development.

This significant land acquisition not only highlights the ongoing interest in Hancock's natural and recreational assets but also sets the stage for potential future developments that could enhance the area's appeal while respecting its environmental integrity. As the new owners deliberate on the tract's future, their conservation-minded approach offers hope for a project that balances development with ecological preservation, fostering a harmonious relationship between human activity and the natural world.