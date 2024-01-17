PotlatchDeltic Corporation Details 2023 Dividend Tax Treatment

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, a reputable Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a significant figure in sustainable forest management, has clarified the tax treatment for its 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The company, which operates under the ticker PCH on the Nasdaq, revealed that the $1.80 per share dividend is bifurcated into two segments for tax considerations: Capital Gain Distributions and Non-dividend Distribution.

Decoding the Dividend Distribution

Of the declared dividend, 72.9% ($1.3124 per share) falls under Capital Gain Distributions. It is taxed at the long-term rate of 20%. Conversely, the remaining 27.1% ($0.4876 per share) is classified as a Non-dividend Distribution, essentially a return of capital.

Guidance for Shareholders

Shareholders are urged to seek consultation with tax advisors to understand the specific treatment of these distributions. It is important to note that the company's tax return for the year ending December 31, 2023, has not yet been filed. Consequently, the dividend income tax allocations presented could be subject to change upon the filing of the company's tax return.

More About PotlatchDeltic Corporation

PotlatchDeltic Corporation holds ownership of roughly 2.2 million acres of timberlands scattered across several states in the United States. Apart from timberlands, the corporation operates a plethora of sawmills, a plywood mill, real estate development businesses, and a timberland land sales program. The company is highly respected for its commitment towards environmental and social responsibility and responsible governance.