Automotive

Pothole Surge in Plano: Unforeseen Consequence of Infrastructure Update

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
On a rainy New Year’s Eve, English, an Uber Eats driver, was navigating Park Road in Plano, Texas, when he encountered a substantial pothole. The sudden jolt caused him to lose control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision with other cars, and resulted in a flat tire. This incident epitomizes the growing problem plaguing Plano residents: an increasing number of potholes due to an ongoing infrastructure project. A similar event unfolded for another driver at the exact location shortly after.

Pothole Claims on the Rise

The City of Plano has recognized the predicament, tracing it back to an ongoing construction project aimed at replacing outdated cast-iron pipes with sturdier PVC ones. This initiative, despite being 70% complete, has led to a surge in pothole claims. The city, which usually sees between five to ten claims a month, is now averaging 20 to 30.

The City’s Response

Tim Billingham, a Senior Risk Analyst for the city, acknowledged that while contractors are striving to temporarily fix potholes, inclement weather often washes out the repairs. Billingham appealed for patience from residents, emphasizing the necessity of these infrastructure updates. He also clarified that reimbursement for damages caused by potholes would be considered on a case-by-case basis, but drivers would need to shoulder the initial costs.

English’s Struggle and the Way Forward

English, unable to shoulder the cost of a new tire, is now using a used tire and has resorted to taking alternative routes to dodge the problematic area. Meanwhile, the city has clarified the process for filing claims through its risk management team. Claimants are advised to provide photos, invoices, and detailed information about the incident to make a strong case. This situation, although inconvenient, underscores the need for rigorous infrastructure updates, which, once completed, promise a smoother ride for the residents of Plano.

Automotive United States Weather
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

