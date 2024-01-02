Potential Weekend Snowstorm: A Break from the Snow Drought?

In an unexpected turn of events, the speaker found themselves knee-deep in the arduous task of assembling bed tents for their children, a Christmas gift that proved to be more challenging than anticipated. This task kept them occupied, even causing them to miss the much-anticipated Rose Bowl game.

Weather Updates and Snowfall Anticipation

The conversation then shifted to upcoming weather forecasts, hinting at a potential snowfall that could disrupt plans for the weekend. It’s common for January to bring cold weather and snow, a fact that many seem to forget amidst the hustle and bustle of the New Year.

The day is expected to commence with cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the freezing point. However, the afternoon might bring some respite with possible glimpses of sunshine and temperatures escalating to the low 40s. As the evening sets in, cooler air will take over, coupled with a chance of a sprinkle or flurry, laying the groundwork for a potential snowstorm over the weekend.

The Looming Snowstorm

The developing storm, which is just beginning to affect the West Coast, will be closely monitored as it moves inland. Residents may need to dust off their snow shovels by Saturday, heralding the first ‘significant’ snowfall in years.

The forecast for the next few days includes more of the same chilly weather, with weather impacts expected on both Saturday, with snow, and Sunday, with a possible rain-snow mix. The record low snowfall in 2023, with only 2.3 inches of snow recorded in Central Park, seems to be a distant memory now.

Impact On The Weekend

The potential for significant winter storms this coming weekend has been flagged, although the storm track and the availability of cold air for snow remain uncertain. The Philadelphia area and Baltimore are expected to bear the brunt of this storm. The storm system is expected to make its presence felt on Saturday night and continue through Sunday, potentially causing significant disruptions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts, especially those planning to attend the Ravens-Steelers game on Saturday night. This weekend could mark the end of a nearly 700-day long stretch without at least an inch of snowfall in a single day.