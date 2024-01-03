Potential Upswing in Cannabis Sector: MSOS ETF and More

In the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis sector, a significant shift is being noted as ETFs such as the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) witness high trading volumes, amidst ongoing discussions concerning the reclassification of cannabis. Despite an initial surge in price followed by a pullback in September, the sector failed to present a viable buying opportunity as moving averages could not provide adequate support. However, the current consolidation pattern, marked by a contracting price range and volume, hints at MSOS emerging as a promising buying opportunity.

MSOS ETF: A Beacon of Potential

The MSOS ETF, focusing primarily on US companies with dedicated cannabis exposure, which are often listed in Canada, is now seen as a more liquid option for sector exposure. It boasts an average daily trade of 5.6 million shares. Currently trading 88% below its all-time high, MSOS could potentially rebound strongly given the correct catalyst. One such catalyst could be the possible reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance before the 2024 elections.

Technical Analysis: GTBIF and TLRY

Technical analysis suggests that stocks like Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Tilray Brands (TLRY) are displaying constructive chart patterns. GTBIF is forming a large base, and TLRY is developing a double-bottom pattern, both of which point towards potential upward movement.

Federal Bill: A Step Toward Legalization

A federal bill introduced in December, allowing states to decide on cannabis legalization, is being seen as a stride in this direction. Yet, MSOS does not offer dividends and charges a 0.60% management fee, an aspect for investors to consider.

In summary, the cannabis sector is undergoing significant transformations. The rising trading volumes of ETFs like MSOS and the potential reclassification of cannabis indicate a change in tide. Stocks like GTBIF and TLRY are showing promising chart patterns, suggesting potential growth. As the sector continues to evolve, it offers new opportunities for investors willing to navigate through the complex and dynamic world of cannabis investments.