en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Potential Upswing in Cannabis Sector: MSOS ETF and More

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Potential Upswing in Cannabis Sector: MSOS ETF and More

In the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis sector, a significant shift is being noted as ETFs such as the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) witness high trading volumes, amidst ongoing discussions concerning the reclassification of cannabis. Despite an initial surge in price followed by a pullback in September, the sector failed to present a viable buying opportunity as moving averages could not provide adequate support. However, the current consolidation pattern, marked by a contracting price range and volume, hints at MSOS emerging as a promising buying opportunity.

MSOS ETF: A Beacon of Potential

The MSOS ETF, focusing primarily on US companies with dedicated cannabis exposure, which are often listed in Canada, is now seen as a more liquid option for sector exposure. It boasts an average daily trade of 5.6 million shares. Currently trading 88% below its all-time high, MSOS could potentially rebound strongly given the correct catalyst. One such catalyst could be the possible reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance before the 2024 elections.

Technical Analysis: GTBIF and TLRY

Technical analysis suggests that stocks like Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Tilray Brands (TLRY) are displaying constructive chart patterns. GTBIF is forming a large base, and TLRY is developing a double-bottom pattern, both of which point towards potential upward movement.

Federal Bill: A Step Toward Legalization

A federal bill introduced in December, allowing states to decide on cannabis legalization, is being seen as a stride in this direction. Yet, MSOS does not offer dividends and charges a 0.60% management fee, an aspect for investors to consider.

In summary, the cannabis sector is undergoing significant transformations. The rising trading volumes of ETFs like MSOS and the potential reclassification of cannabis indicate a change in tide. Stocks like GTBIF and TLRY are showing promising chart patterns, suggesting potential growth. As the sector continues to evolve, it offers new opportunities for investors willing to navigate through the complex and dynamic world of cannabis investments.

0
Business United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Henley Homes Unveils Affordable 7-Star Energy-Efficient Home Designs

By Geeta Pillai

Nitin Raheja's 2024 Outlook on Key Sectors in Indian Financial Market

By Rafia Tasleem

SYZYGY AG Shareholders Grapple with a Mix of Optimism and Apprehension

By Wojciech Zylm

L&T Technology Services Lowers FY24 Revenue Guidance Amid Market Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Poten ...
@Business · 2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Poten ...
heart comment 0
MicroStrategy CEO Begins $216 Million Stock Sale Amidst Company’s Bitcoin Boom

By Quadri Adejumo

MicroStrategy CEO Begins $216 Million Stock Sale Amidst Company's Bitcoin Boom
Gosport’s Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Gosport's Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy
Trinidad and Tobago Ushers in New Minimum Wage Law

By Salman Khan

Trinidad and Tobago Ushers in New Minimum Wage Law
Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth Amid Potential Economic Downturn

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth Amid Potential Economic Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
1 min
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
2 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
2 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
2 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
3 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
3 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app