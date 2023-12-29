en English
Business

Potential Shift in RBI’s Monetary Policy: Global Trends and Domestic Factors

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
Potential Shift in RBI’s Monetary Policy: Global Trends and Domestic Factors

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Alternate Strategies, recently put forth an analysis suggesting a potential shift in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy. Holland’s insights lean towards the possibility of RBI aligning its strategy with global economic trends to support India’s growth and manage inflation. This change, according to him, could be triggered by a decrease in US interest rates in the first quarter of 2023.

A Global Ripple Effect

Holland’s hypothesis aligns with the interconnected nature of global financial markets. The United States’ monetary policy often influences other economies. A reduction in US interest rates could generate a ripple effect, prompting central banks in emerging markets, like India’s RBI, to reassess their own interest rates. This strategic alignment would aim to maintain economic stability and competitiveness on an international scale.

(Read Also: Rise of Zombie Firms: A Growing Concern Amid Higher Interest Rates)

Domestic Implications

However, any such move by the RBI would not be solely influenced by global trends. Domestic economic indicators and conditions would also play a crucial role in this decision-making process. The RBI has been steadfast in its commitment to sustaining economic growth while simultaneously managing inflation. This has been evident in its actions throughout 2023, including the increase of the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50% in February as a countermeasure against surging inflation.

(Read Also: 2024 US Elections: A Crucial Battle for Congressional Control)

Precedents and Possibilities

Notably, the RBI has held rates for five consecutive policy reviews in 2023, citing inflation threats. However, if the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) falls below the 4% mark, there could be prospects for a rate cut. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has a mandate to keep inflation at 4%, with a margin of 2% on either side. Therefore, the central bank’s future decisions on policy rate and liquidity strategies will also depend on the actions of the new government and the inflation trend.

While Holland’s analysis paints a possible scenario of the RBI’s strategy, it is yet to be seen how potential changes in US interest rates might influence the central bank’s monetary policy decisions in 2023. Regardless, the RBI’s commitment to fostering a resilient financial sector remains unwavering.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

