Potential Safety Threat Leads to Westview Middle School Evacuation

Westview Middle School, a part of the St. Vrain Valley School District, was swiftly evacuated on a Friday afternoon due to an undisclosed safety threat. The district's administration, in an immediate response, relocated all students and staff to the gym of Silver Creek High School, ensuring their safety.

Prompt Evacuation and Reunification

As per the district's administration, parents and guardians were instructed to pick up their children from Silver Creek High School, located at 4901 Nelson Rd., Longmont. All individuals were asked to bring a valid ID for identification purposes. Throughout the process, the administration urged all parties to stay calm and patient, expecting significant traffic congestion during the reunification process.

Staying Committed to Student Safety

As part of the district's commitment to safety, police and district staff pledged to stay at the high school until every single student had been safely released to their respective parent or guardian. This assurance was particularly significant given the urgency and potential stress associated with such situations.

Looking Forward

The district continued to keep the nature of the potential safety threat undisclosed. However, they informed that additional details regarding when students can retrieve personal belongings and the resumption of classes would be shared in due course. While the threat may have disrupted the usual rhythm of school life, the district's handling of the situation reflected its preparedness and commitment to the safety of its students and staff.