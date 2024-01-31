Potential Program Cuts at South Carolina State University Spark Student Concern

At the heart of South Carolina State University, a wave of unrest stirs among its student body. The source of their disquiet? Potential program cuts that have been brought to light through a social media post. The programs under the guillotine of uncertainty include history, special education, art education, and social studies, among others. The students' primary grievance is the lack of direct, transparent communication from the institution about these drastic changes.

Students Take A Stand

Madison Dubose, a student at the university, exemplifies the student community's frustration and dissatisfaction. The looming threat of these cuts, coupled with the university's silence, has left students like Dubose feeling disillusioned and anxious. Meanwhile, Adriana Perez, another student, has already made the tough choice of switching her major from middle-level education with a concentration in English and social studies to another field, due to the prevailing uncertainty.

Students demonstrated their concern and unity by attending a committee meeting, holding a silent protest that echoed louder than words. Their collective voice aims not only to protect their academic interests but also to maintain the integrity of their institution.

The Administrative Perspective

South Carolina law mandates an annual review of academic programs to assess participation levels. Programs with consistent low enrollment may face elimination, a harsh reality that educational institutions must grapple with. The university board, however, has not yet voted to cut any programs. In an attempt to bridge the communication gap, the University Provost has extended an olive branch, offering to meet with students to discuss their concerns.

What Lies Ahead?

A Board of Trustees meeting is on the horizon, scheduled for Thursday. However, no agenda items related to the contentious program cuts have been announced. University officials have reassured that existing students will be able to complete their programs, even if the cuts are enforced. But students like Perez worry about the wider implications, such as the potential reduction in Black educators if HBCU programs are cut. As the university community braces for what's to come, the students continue their silent protest, hoping to sway the future in their favor.