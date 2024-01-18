Government Shutdown Threatens Upcoming US Tax Filing Season

As the United States braces for tax filing season, the looming threat of a government shutdown could introduce severe disruption. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has voiced his concerns about the potential impact a shutdown could have on the forthcoming filing season. The IRS, despite its ability to sustain some operations during a shutdown, faces uncertainty over which specific functions would remain operational.

Deadlines and Delays

Congress is up against critical deadlines on January 19 and February 2 for finalizing a budget deal or approving a temporary funding measure. If need be, these deadlines could be extended to early March. Notably, the IRS has never experienced a shutdown during the peak of tax filing season, which officially commences on January 29 with the IRS's processing of returns.

Contingency Plans and Concerns

The U.S. Department of the Treasury does have a contingency plan in place. However, information regarding which activities would continue during a shutdown is still nebulous. The American Institute of CPAs has expressed apprehension about various IRS services including phone support, taxpayer assistance, potential refund delays, paper correspondence, and automated notices.

Impact on IRS Operations

A shutdown could also impede the IRS's progress on backlog issues and new initiatives such as the Direct File pilot program. This program offers free direct filing with the IRS for certain taxpayers. The agency, having received recent funding increases, is under pressure to enhance its services. A shutdown would only compound the challenges it already faces.

Simultaneously, the IRS has hiked its penalty interest rate for individuals to 8% per year for underpayment or late payment of estimated taxes. In 2022 alone, the IRS collected about $1.8 billion in estimated tax penalties from over 12 million taxpayers. The penalty typically applies to self-employed individuals and those who receive income from interest, dividends, capital gains, prizes, pensions, or other financial windfalls. Taxpayers can, however, reference the IRS's 'safe harbor rule' to avoid penalties.

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

On another note, the IRS has updated the electric vehicle tax credit rules, allowing buyers to claim a tax credit at the point of sale, maxing out at $7,500 for new EVs or $4,000 for used cars. This change may incentivize more buyers to choose an EV. However, not all dealerships participate, and there are several requirements that have caused the list of eligible EVs to shrink, including price caps, income requirements, dealership participation, and battery sourcing requirements.