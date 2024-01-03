en English
Science & Technology

Potential Dinosaur Egg Fossil Discovered in District 10

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
Potential Dinosaur Egg Fossil Discovered in District 10

On a seemingly ordinary stroll along the river bottoms of District 10, caretaker Christi M. stumbled upon an unusual object—a potential dinosaur egg fossil. The find, which closely resembled a cracked chicken egg with a hardened inner ‘yolk,’ sparked intrigue and curiosity, leading to an investigation by geological experts.

Uncharted Territory

The property caretaker initially presented the object to a nearby archaeologist who, despite the oddity of the situation, suggested it could indeed be a dinosaur egg fossil. Christi subsequently reached out to her local newspaper, igniting a flurry of inquiries from experts in the field.

Expert Opinions

Among those who examined the specimen were Korey Champe from Yuba College, Tracy Thomson from UC Davis, and Ryosuke Motani, also from UC Davis. Champe found the prospect of the object being a dinosaur egg intriguing but deemed it unlikely, suggesting it might be a mud concretion instead. Thomson, on the other hand, pointed out that the local sediments were neither of the right type nor age for dinosaur fossils. He proposed that the object might be an incompletely formed geode.

Motani, while noting dinosaur eggs have specific attributes that did not appear evident in this specimen, conceded that photographs could be misleading. Despite the lack of consensus on the find being a dinosaur egg, all experts agreed on the rarity of the discovery and urged further examination.

Other Significant Finds

This intriguing find follows recent significant discoveries around the world. Scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in India identified sacred stones collected by villagers as fossilized eggs of the titanosaur, a large dinosaur species dating back between 145 and 66 million years. This discovery suggests that the Narmada Valley might have served as a breeding ground for these creatures, with 256 fossilized titanosaur eggs unearthed across 92 nesting sites. The revelation also hints at potential herd behavior, with the dinosaurs laying their eggs together in colonies.

Closer to home, in Shiyan, Hubei province, three crystallized dinosaur egg fossils were found during preservation work on a nest at the Qinglong Mountain National Nature Reserve for Dinosaur Egg Fossils. The site, the world’s largest dinosaur egg fossil site, dates back 60 to 80 million years ago. The recently discovered fossils provide valuable geochemical information about dinosaur egg laying and hatching periods, as well as information about the microenvironmental characteristics of the nests.

Science & Technology United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

