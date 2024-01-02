en English
Education

Potential Delays in Nationwide Deployment of Electric School Buses: EPA Report

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Potential Delays in Nationwide Deployment of Electric School Buses: EPA Report

An investigative report by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Inspector General has unveiled potential roadblocks in the ambitious plan to roll out electric school buses nationwide. The endeavor is part of the Biden administration’s broader goal of electrifying American transportation, with a target of 50% of all new car sales being electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050.

Infrastructure Law and Power Demands

Under the bipartisan infrastructure law of 2021, a colossal sum of $5 billion was allocated to replace diesel-powered school buses with zero-emission alternatives. However, the Inspector General’s report presents concerns that utility companies might grapple with meeting the surging demand for power and charging infrastructure, potentially delaying the implementation of the electric buses.

The lack of crucial infrastructure components – transformers, electrical lines, and switch changers – could obstruct the replacement of diesel buses. This delay might push back the expected health and environmental benefits that the switch to electric buses promises.

Coordination Concerns and Potential Misuse of Funds

Compounding these issues is the EPA’s lack of a mandate that requires applicants for electric buses to coordinate with utility companies. This omission might exacerbate the projected delays.

Moreover, the Inspector General’s office has expressed concerns about the potential waste, fraud, and abuse of funds. It has identified instances of inaccurate information in applications, and even cases where entities with no student enrollments have received funding. The EPA is currently reviewing these concerns but has refrained from providing further details.

Downsides of Electric Buses

It is also worth noting that electric buses, despite their environmental benefits, come with their own set of drawbacks. These include the risk of lithium-ion battery fires, diminished performance in cold weather, and additional strain on pavement due to their increased weight.

As the Biden administration continues to push for a more sustainable future, it remains to be seen how these challenges will be addressed and what impact this will have on the nationwide rollout of electric school buses.

Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

