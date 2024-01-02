en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Potential Crisis Looms Over U.S. Aviation Sector Due to Funding Shortfall

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Potential Crisis Looms Over U.S. Aviation Sector Due to Funding Shortfall

As the clock ticks toward January 19, a potential crisis looms over the United States’ aviation sector. A potential funding shortfall threatens to leave nearly 11,000 air traffic controllers—an essential cog in the wheel of American aviation—unpaid. The prospect of these critical workers performing their high-stress roles without remuneration has spurred U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, to voice his concern.

The Implications of Funding Shortfall

Without the necessary funds, not only is the payment of existing air traffic controllers at risk, but also the much-needed hiring of 1,800 new controllers. The current shortage of these specialists has already caused airlines to raise concerns about staffing challenges. The funding shortage threatens to exacerbate the situation, especially considering the recent holiday season strain.

FAA’s Response and Safety Measures

In response to the looming crisis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has prioritized safety, indicating a readiness to reduce air traffic, if needed, to ensure safe travel. The FAA has also initiated a board to address issues related to the fatigue of air traffic controllers and to identify and mitigate potential risks.

Potential Ripple Effect on Other Departments

The repercussions of a government shutdown extend beyond the aviation sector. Other departments, such as military construction, veterans’ affairs, housing, and the energy department, also stand to be affected. However, the rest of the federal government is funded until February 2, allowing a window of time for resolution.

The United States is at a crossroads. With the threat of a partial government shutdown looming, the need for a resolution to the funding differences is more acute than ever. The consequences of inaction could be far-reaching, affecting not just the aviation sector but the entire federal apparatus. As January 19 draws closer, the eyes of the nation—and indeed, the world—will be on Congress as it grapples with this impending crisis.

0
Aviation United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Family Ties Take Flight: Mother-Son Duo Enchants Passengers on United Airlines Journey

By Mazhar Abbas

Heartwarming Family Reunion at 30,000 Feet: A United Airlines Story

By Olalekan Adigun

Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a ...
@Aviation · 50 mins
Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a ...
heart comment 0
Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director
A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Performance, and Industry Dynamics

By Mazhar Abbas

A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Performance, and Industry Dynamics
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida

By Momen Zellmi

Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
2 mins
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
3 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
3 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
4 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
4 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
4 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
4 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
4 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
4 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
29 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app