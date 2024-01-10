en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency

Speculation is rife over the potential successor to Claudine Gay, the outgoing president of Harvard University, one of the world’s most esteemed educational institutions. Among the names currently being tossed around is that of renowned statesman, former U.S. President Barack Obama, making this a momentous occasion with far-reaching implications for the future of education and academia.

Obama: A Presidential Contender for Harvard?

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, is no stranger to Harvard. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and served as the first African American president of the Harvard Law Review. His potential candidacy for the presidency of the university could be a strategic move, aligning with the institution’s vision for future growth and global influence. However, it’s important to note that these are speculations at present, and no official list of potential candidates has been released.

Other Potential Candidates

While Obama’s name has been at the forefront of these discussions, other notable figures are also being considered. This includes Deval Patrick, the former Governor of Massachusetts and a Harvard College alum, and Danielle Allen, a distinguished Harvard University professor and political theorist. Both Patrick and Allen have left significant footprints in their respective fields and would bring a wealth of experience and innovative perspectives to the role.

The Implications of the Appointment

The appointment of a new president at Harvard is not just a transition in leadership. It is a defining moment that could reshape the university’s strategic direction and global influence. Whether it’s Obama or another candidate who steps into Gay’s shoes, the decision will undoubtedly impact Harvard’s trajectory in the coming years. This is a story that extends beyond the hallowed halls of Harvard, reaching into the realms of global education, academia, and even political discourse.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
37 seconds ago
Non-compliant Schools Face Legal Action Over Uniform Procurement
In a landmark move, authorities have announced that legal action will be undertaken against schools failing to comply with regulations governing the procurement of school uniforms. This development comes in the wake of escalating concerns over schools disregarding the outlined guidelines, potentially leading to a lack of transparency and inflated costs for parents. Regulations to
Non-compliant Schools Face Legal Action Over Uniform Procurement
Florida Realtors Education Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Scholarships
17 mins ago
Florida Realtors Education Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Scholarships
Keri Blair Resigns from Collierville Schools Board, Replacement to be Found by Mayor's Board
19 mins ago
Keri Blair Resigns from Collierville Schools Board, Replacement to be Found by Mayor's Board
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
5 mins ago
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
8 mins ago
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
BASIS Independent Schools Announce New Campus in Bothell, WA
10 mins ago
BASIS Independent Schools Announce New Campus in Bothell, WA
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
8 seconds
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
21 seconds
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
27 seconds
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
2 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
3 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
3 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
4 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
5 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app