Potato Diseases Threaten Pennsylvania's Chip Industry

In a potentially severe blow to Pennsylvania's potato chip industry, new potato diseases have been identified across the state's potato fields. Researchers have discovered numerous species of bacteria not previously seen in Pennsylvania, including a Pectobacterium species never before found in the U.S. These diseases, notably blackleg and soft rot, are caused by Pectobacterium and Dickeya species, leading to significant crop losses.

Threat to Pennsylvania's Potato Chip Industry

The state of Pennsylvania is home to major chip companies such as Martin's Potato Chips, Utz, and Snyder's of Hanover. The spread of these diseases, therefore, carries the potential to be disastrous for the industry. Potato diseases lead to lesions, rotting tubers, and wilting, which can significantly reduce crop yields and quality.

Amidst Reduced Potato Harvests

The discovery of these diseases comes amidst reduced potato harvests in Maine and New York due to environmental factors. This situation further underscores the potential threat to the potato industry, not only in Pennsylvania but across the northeast U.S.

Efforts from Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences

Researchers from Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences have taken the initiative to help growers understand which bacterial species affect which potato varieties. They aim to conduct further research on disease spread and management. This study underscores the importance of surveillance and understanding disease epidemiology—crucial steps to mitigate potential outbreaks.

The threat posed by potato pathogens is not to be underestimated, considering the historical impact of such diseases. The Irish Potato Famine serves as a stark reminder of the potential devastation. As such, the findings of the Penn State researchers offer a valuable foundation for the development of strategies to manage these newly identified pathogens and protect Pennsylvania's vital potato and chip industries.