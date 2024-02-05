Post Holdings, Inc. Provides Cautionary Details on Potential Securities Offering

In a notable development, Post Holdings, Inc., a reputed consumer packaged goods holding company, has publicly disclosed details about a potential securities offering. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company has clarified that this disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Further, it has stressed that there will be no sale of securities in jurisdictions where such a sale would be illegal without requisite registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws.

Compliance with Securities Act

The press release has been issued in conformity with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. Interestingly, the announcement is not related to the redemption of the company's 5.75% senior notes due in 2027. The release also includes a series of forward-looking statements about the offering, including its timing, anticipated proceeds, and the planned application of the net proceeds.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

However, these forward-looking statements come with a caveat. Post Holdings has cautioned that these statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may influence the offering include unexpected developments that could delay, prevent, or adversely affect the offering.

No Guarantees

The company has been candid in stating that no guarantees can be given that the offering will be consummated as described or that the net proceeds will be effectively applied as outlined. The forward-looking statements are believed to reflect the company's judgment as of the date of the release, and Post Holdings has disclaimed any obligation to update these statements.

In the wake of this development, the company has announced the pricing of its senior notes offering, increasing from the original offering size of $875.0 million to $1,000.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2032 at par. The offering is expected to close on February 20, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds are intended to be used to repay outstanding debt, redeem existing senior notes, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is being made to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons.