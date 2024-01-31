Portsmouth Launches Safety Initiative with 757 Sober Ride Discount for Super Bowl Night

In the coastal city of Portsmouth, Virginia, residents preparing to revel in Super Bowl festivities are being provided with a unique safety net. A local initiative dubbed as 757 Sober Ride is aiming to curb drunk driving incidents on the night of the sporting event by offering discounted Lyft rides. The campaign, a collaborative effort to ensure public safety, is an embodiment of community spirit - a testament to the local commitment to saving lives.

757 Sober Ride: An Initiative for Safe Celebrations

The 757 Sober Ride campaign will be operational for individuals aged 21 and older, commencing at 7 p.m. and concluding at 1 a.m. on Super Bowl night. Ensuring that the joy of the night does not turn into a tragedy, residents can avail of a $15 discount on their Lyft rides to any location within the Hampton Roads area. The key to this discount is a special promo code provided by 757 Sober Ride, which can be applied in the payment tab of the Lyft app.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads: A Commitment to Safety

The promo code is a generous offering sponsored by Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), an organization with a mission to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities in the region. The DSHR's sponsorship of the 757 Sober Ride initiative is a shining example of their commitment to fostering a safer community, especially during events where alcohol consumption might be higher than usual.

Planning a Safe Return

Jonathan Turner, the Chairperson of 757 Sober Ride, underscored the significance of planning a safe route home post-Super Bowl celebrations in his recent statement. He emphasized that the dangers posed by drunk driving are grave and should be circumvented at all costs. The promo code will be available at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, but Turner cautions that there are limited quantities available. Turner's message serves as a reminder that, while the Super Bowl is a night of celebration, it should not be an excuse for reckless behavior.

As Super Bowl night approaches, the city of Portsmouth and its residents prepare for a safe and enjoyable celebration, armed with the knowledge that their safety is a community priority. The 757 Sober Ride campaign is more than just a discount; it serves as a life-saving tool, a sobering reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, and a testament to the power of community initiatives.