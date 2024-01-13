Portland’s Residential Real Estate Market Sees Record-Breaking $6.5M Sale

In the vibrant Portland metro area, a notable residential real estate transaction has set a new record. A house in the picturesque locale of West Linn closed at a staggering $6.5 million, marking the most expensive sale in the last week. This sale stands as a testament to the area’s thriving real estate market, with a total of 538 residential real estate transactions occurring over the week.

The Market’s Pulse

The average price of these transactions was a robust $605,789, revealing a healthy demand for residential properties in the region. Additionally, the average price per square foot stood at a considerable $311, pointing to the high value placed on living space in this area.

Noteworthy Transactions

Among the significant transactions this week were the sales of a 4,327 square-foot single-family house at 2401 N.E. 387th Ave. for $1,480,000 and a residence at 15101 S. Beaton Road in Oregon City for $1,555,000. These sales underline the strong demand for spacious family homes in the region.

Other noteworthy transactions included the properties at 2882 N.W. Skyline Blvd., 1504 S. Radcliffe Road, 3450 S.W. Doschview Court, and 3600 Upper Drive in Lake Oswego. These properties fetched prices ranging from $1,630,000 to $1,850,000, reflecting the region’s competitive real estate market.

Flagship Sales

Rounding out the significant transactions were the sales of a residence at 19525 S.W. Johnson Road in West Linn for $2,250,000; a house at 2890 S.W. Riverfront Terrace in Wilsonville for $3,100,000; a property at 1120 Crestline Court in Lake Oswego for $4,350,000; and another in West Linn at 26300 S.W. French Oak Drive for an impressive $6,540,000.

These flagship sales, finalized between November and December, showcased a broad range of living areas and price per square foot values, encapsulating the diversity and appeal of the Portland metro area’s residential real estate market.