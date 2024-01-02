Portland’s New Seasonal Shelter: A Step Towards Combating Homelessness

In response to the escalating homelessness crisis in Portland, the Joint Office of Homeless Services has inaugurated a new seasonal shelter in north Portland. The North Portland Winter Shelter, located in the Portsmouth Union Church at 4775 North Lombard Street, will offer refuge to up to 50 individuals and their pets from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until April 1, 2024.

The Homelessness Crisis in Portland

The initiative is a reaction to the significant rise in homelessness in Portland, which has seen a 65% increase from 2015 to 2023. This surge has resulted in a staggering population of 6,297 homeless individuals. Despite the City of Portland’s investment of $1.7 billion in affordable housing, and the addition of over 4,000 affordable housing units during this period, the demand for shelter continues to outpace the supply.

City’s Efforts to Combat Homelessness

As of 2022, Portland has approximately 2,000 temporary shelter beds available annually, but the need is three times that amount. This ongoing issue paints a grim picture of the city’s housing crisis, despite the commendable efforts and substantial investments made to create affordable housing.

North Portland Winter Shelter: A Ray of Hope

The opening of the North Portland Winter Shelter is a vital part of ongoing efforts to provide relief to the city’s homeless population. The shelter promises to offer a warm place for those in need, allowing them to weather the winter months with dignity. It is a testament to the community’s commitment to addressing homelessness and a beacon of hope for those struggling to find a place to call home.