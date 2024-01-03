Portland’s Morrison Bridge Scheduled for Weekend Closures Amidst Maintenance

The city of Portland, Oregon has announced a series of necessary bridge maintenance closures that will significantly impact traffic in the coming weeks. The most affected will be the heavily trafficked Morrison Bridge, managed by Multnomah County. This series of scheduled closures will mainly affect weekends throughout January and early February, prompting commuters to plan for alternative routes during these periods.

Bridge Maintenance Schedule

The series of maintenance works will start with the closure of the Southwest Naito Parkway eastbound on-ramp on Thursday, January 11th, at 7 a.m. This closure is necessary for setting up equipment to clean the bridge gears, a vital component of the bridge’s operation. The on-ramp is slated to reopen by 6 p.m. the following day. However, it is the full bridge closures that are expected to cause the most disruption.

These full closures are scheduled to start on the weekend of January 26th, followed by the weekends of February 2nd and February 9th. Each weekend, the bridge will be closed starting from 8 p.m. on Friday, reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday. This schedule will allow for comprehensive maintenance works, including the greasing and cleaning of bridge gears.

Impact on Commuters

Given the central role the Morrison Bridge plays in the city’s transportation network, these closures are likely to cause significant disruptions. Commuters, particularly those who rely on the bridge for their regular routes, are advised to plan for alternative routes. Multnomah County, which maintains the Morrison Bridge and other bridges on the Willamette River, is urging commuters to consider this information when planning their travels during these periods.

Other Bridge Closures

It’s not just the Morrison Bridge undergoing maintenance. The George Abernethy Bridge on I-205 will also see some disruption as it reduces northbound travel to one lane on January 6-7. In addition, NW Bridge Avenue leading to the St. Johns Bridge will close for six months starting on January 8 for stabilization work to prevent rockfalls. This closure is set to remain in place through July 2.