Portland's 82nd Avenue to Undergo Significant Safety and Infrastructure Improvements

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to reform a perilous 2.5-mile stretch of 82nd Avenue in Portland, Oregon. The project is part of the Building a Better 82nd program, a grand-scale initiative aimed at enhancing sidewalk infrastructure and implementing safety measures. With 60% of the planning and design documents available for public scrutiny, significant movement on the project is slated to commence in the summer.

A Nine-Month Endeavor

The announcement follows a rigorous nine-month period of public engagement and analysis of safety and traffic conditions. This effort entails the Major Maintenance project, the most substantial of numerous initiatives planned for 82nd Avenue through 2026. This project, estimated to cost $55 million, forms a critical part of a larger $185 million revamp of the avenue. This broader scheme got the green light from the legislature in 2021, with funding sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act and local transportation budgets.

Targeted Areas and Accessibility Plans

The proposed safety enhancements will focus on key areas such as McDaniel High School, the Jade District, and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center, while also improving the accessibility of TriMet's Line 72, the city's most frequented bus route. Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps highlighted the urgency of these changes due to the avenue's reputation as a high crash corridor and assured that the plan has been adjusted to maintain business access.

Environmental Considerations

The project also incorporates environmental considerations, such as making more room for existing trees and planting an additional 250 trees. It also plans to beautify the median island space with new landscaping. PBOT is soliciting public input on the final plans through an online comment form available until March 31. It will also host in-person review sessions in February and March, with details to be shared on the Major Maintenance project's website.