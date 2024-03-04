Portland Targets Emerald Ash Borer: Plans to Remove 400 Ash Trees to Save Forests

Portland is engaging in a significant environmental battle, aiming to preserve its ash tree population by removing hundreds of trees infected by the emerald ash borer. Discovered in 2019, this invasive pest poses a severe threat to the city's greenery. In response, Portland's forestry team, in collaboration with state officials, has devised a plan to combat this infestation.

Strategic Removal and Preservation Efforts

After inventorying over 600 ash street trees, Portland has decided to remove approximately 350 to 400 trees over the next three to five years. This drastic measure is deemed necessary to save the remainder of the ash population. Crews have already commenced the removal process, focusing on the peninsula to minimize summer disruptions. Concurrently, about 150 to 200 trees will undergo a rigorous treatment and monitoring program aimed at their long-term preservation.

Innovative Treatment and Biocontrol Measures

This spring, a selected group of trees will receive stem-injected insecticide treatments, an effort supplemented by expanding biocontrol strategies. Notably, the city plans to release non-stinging parasitic wasps along the Presumpscot River, a natural method intended to control the borer population and protect the ash trees. Last year, 142 trees were treated with targeted insecticide, and seven trees served as biocontrol release sites.

Monitoring and Future Plans

Despite these efforts, a fall survey indicated that 28 of the treated trees showed moderate to severe decline, likely due to heavy infestation prior to treatment. However, 114 trees exhibited mild to no signs of decline, suggesting the potential effectiveness of these interventions. Portland officials caution that it may take at least a year after a tree's removal before replacement, indicating a long road ahead in the city's battle against the emerald ash borer.

Portland's proactive measures highlight the city's commitment to environmental preservation and urban forestry management. While the task ahead is challenging, the city's strategic approach to removal, treatment, and biocontrol offers hope for the future of Portland's ash trees and the broader ecosystem.