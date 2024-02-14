Portland Symphony Orchestra to Perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Live Score

Portland, Maine's Merrill Auditorium is set to host a magical event for Harry Potter fans. On March 1st and 2nd, the iconic film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" will be screened in high definition, accompanied by a live performance of the score by none other than the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Magic

Under the baton of maestro Eckart Preu, the orchestra will bring to life John Williams' unforgettable score. As the film unfolds on the big screen above the stage, the musicians will weave their own spellbinding performance beneath it. This unique experience promises to transport fans into the enchanting world of Hogwarts like never before.

Ticket Information

Advertisment

Shows are scheduled for Friday, March 1st at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online or in person at the Port Tix box office at Merrill Auditorium. Given the popularity of the franchise and the rarity of such an event, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

A Must-See Event for Potterheads

For those who grew up with Harry, Hermione, and Ron, this event offers a chance to relive the magic of their childhood. For newer fans, it's an opportunity to experience the film in a whole new light. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, one thing is certain: this is a event not to be missed.

So mark your calendars, grab your wands, and get ready to embark on a musical journey through the world of Harry Potter. The Portland Symphony Orchestra awaits to cast a spell of enchantment on you.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-14. Please check the official website for updated information regarding tickets and showtimes.