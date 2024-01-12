Portland Braces for Extreme Weather: Concerns Rise for Vulnerable Populations

Portland, Oregon, and the broader Pacific Northwest are steeling themselves for a bout of extreme winter weather, with blizzards expected to descend on Portland as early as this Saturday. The National Weather Service has raised alarms about severe climate conditions spreading across various regions, highlighting ‘life-threatening wind chills’ in South Dakota and potential tornadoes in the South.

Disruptions and Preparations

The looming storms have spurred a wave of school and flight cancellations, alongside interruptions in campaign events for the forthcoming Iowa caucuses. The situation has raised particular concerns for vulnerable communities, including the homeless and the elderly, especially in Portland and Seattle. These areas, where winters are typically mild, now face the risk of serious health hazards such as frostbite and hypothermia due to the sudden cold snap.

In a display of community solidarity, Blanchet House, a homeless services nonprofit in Portland, distributed 165 pieces of warm clothing in just an hour during Thursday’s lunch service. Homeless individuals, such as Tyrone McDougald, who has spent the last two years without secure accommodation, are seeking shelter to evade the unforgiving cold.

Migrants and Warming Buses

In Chicago, the cold wave has also impacted migrants dispatched from the U.S.-Mexico border, some of whom have found refuge in parked ‘warming buses’ as they await proper shelter arrangements. Meanwhile, King County, which encompasses Seattle, has activated its severe weather operations, and Multnomah County in Portland has provided cold weather supplies to outreach groups.

Historical Precedence and Current Challenges

In the past, cold spells have proven fatal for the homeless in Portland. The city’s lack of preparedness for extended periods of snow often leads to paralysis, as seen during previous snow and ice storms. Concurrently, heavy snow and treacherous avalanche conditions are affecting the Cascade Mountains, resulting in a fatality at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe and an ongoing search for three individuals caught in an Idaho avalanche.