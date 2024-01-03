en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Port St. Lucie Police Invest in Advanced Tasers and Body Cameras

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Port St. Lucie Police Invest in Advanced Tasers and Body Cameras

Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida is taking a leap into the future by equipping its officers with advanced Tasers and body cameras. A significant step forward, this initiative spearheaded by Police Chief Richard DelToro is designed to enhance public safety and foster transparency within the community. Richard DelToro, the Police Chief, has emphasized that the goal of this initiative is not only to ensure safety but also to build trust within the community.

Revolutionizing Policing Through Advanced Technology

The new Tasers, a massive upgrade over the previous two-dart models, are capable of firing up to 10 darts and can be used accurately from a distance of 45 feet. This development is expected to revolutionize how the police handle potentially dangerous situations. The deployment of this technology is part of a broader initiative to reduce fatal police gun deaths by half over the next decade and to minimize injuries to both officers and suspects. This new technology is expected to create a safer environment for all.

Investing in Transparency and Public Safety

Over the past two years, Port St. Lucie police have reported 283 use of force incidents, with 44 resolved using a Taser. The annual cost for the new equipment is estimated at one million dollars, a significant investment in public safety and transparency. This investment also signifies the department’s commitment to reducing the use of lethal force and improving relations with the public.

Support from the Community and Beyond

Other local law enforcement agencies, including the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, are following suit and upgrading their equipment. This collective effort to modernize policing methods in Florida is seen as a proactive move towards better law enforcement. Will Armstead, the CEO of the St. Lucie County Boys and Girls Clubs, has expressed support for measures that strengthen community-police relations and help deescalate confrontations, particularly involving youth.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
59 seconds ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
In a shocking turn of events, a 42-year-old Toronto man, Eric Oliha, has been charged with a series of offenses including sexual assault, forcible confinement, and robbery. The charges stem from two separate incidents that shook the local community. Disturbing Incident at Local Restaurant On December 30, Oliha reportedly trapped a woman in a washroom
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
Alabama Inmate's Injury Sheds Light on Prison Communication Policy
5 mins ago
Alabama Inmate's Injury Sheds Light on Prison Communication Policy
Quebec Man Charged in Kamloops Assault: A Disturbing Incident Unravels
8 mins ago
Quebec Man Charged in Kamloops Assault: A Disturbing Incident Unravels
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
1 min ago
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 mins ago
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
5 mins ago
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
Latest Headlines
World News
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
12 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
1 min
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
1 min
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
1 min
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
1 min
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
2 mins
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
2 mins
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
3 mins
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
3 mins
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
57 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app