Port Royal Marks 150 Years with Inaugural Ribaut Run 5K/10K: A Historic Celebration

The quaint town of Port Royal is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone in its history – the 150th anniversary of its incorporation.

In a unique blend of commemoration and community spirit, the town has announced the first annual Ribaut Run 5K and 10K set for Saturday, March 9, starting from the scenic Live Oaks Park. Named after the French explorer Jean Ribaut, who first named Port Royal in 1562, the event promises a historic and picturesque running experience.

Running Through History

Highlighting the event is an exclusive opportunity for 10K participants to run through the grounds of the Naval Hospital Beaufort. This segment of the race offers runners 1.18 miles of historic scenery, including breathtaking views of the Beaufort River, adjacent to Camp Saxton and the Smith Plantation site. It's here that one of the earliest public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation was held on January 1, 1863, adding a profound historical context to the race route.

Community and Celebration

The Ribaut Run is more than just a race; it's a community celebration supported by the Town of Port Royal and the Historic Port Royal Foundation, with Grounded Running providing race management and timing services. In addition to the unique running experience, top male and female finishers overall and in each age group will receive medals or pendants, with local merchants offering certificates to top finishers. This collaborative effort underscores the town's commitment to celebrating its heritage while promoting fitness and community engagement.

Looking Forward

According to Pamela Courtney, Executive Director of the Historic Port Royal Foundation, the Ribaut Run kicks off a year of celebratory events marking the town's sesquicentennial. Future events may include a 75th-anniversary celebration of Naval Hospital Beaufort, an exhibit on the USS Port Royal, a scholarship competition, the first International Storytelling Festival, and a dedication for Mile Marker 0 of the Port Royal Railroad. These events not only commemorate Port Royal's rich history but also look forward to its future, engaging both residents and visitors in its vibrant community life.

As Port Royal stands on the cusp of its 150th anniversary, the Ribaut Run offers an exciting and meaningful way to engage with the town's past, present, and future. This historic event is not just a race but a testament to the enduring spirit and community pride of Port Royal. With the town opening its doors and its stories to runners and spectators alike, the Ribaut Run is set to be a memorable kickoff to a year of celebration and remembrance.