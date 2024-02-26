Port Orange Unveils Ambitious Plans for Riverwalk and Down Under District Revitalization

In the heart of Port Orange, a transformative vision unfolds as Mayor Don Burnette and city officials lay out ambitious plans for the Riverwalk and Down Under district projects. In a recent town hall meeting, the blueprint for a future where the city's riverfront becomes a vibrant hub of activity and beauty was shared, aiming to not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also to bolster economic growth. The discussion covered a gamut of initiatives, from major infrastructural improvements to innovative community engagement strategies, marking a pivotal moment in the city's developmental strategy.

Advertisment

A Vision for the Riverwalk

The centerpiece of Port Orange's urban revitalization effort is the Riverwalk project. With an estimated budget of between $80 and $90 million, the plan is to transform a 10-acre riverfront property into a bustling mixed-use destination. Slated to begin construction at the end of 2025, this ambitious project envisions a space where residential, commercial, and public areas coalesce, creating a dynamic environment for both citizens and visitors. The Riverwalk is poised to become a cornerstone in the city's efforts to reinvigorate its urban landscape, promising to bring a new level of vibrancy and connectivity to Port Orange.

Revamping the Down Under District

Advertisment

Equally significant is the revitalization of the Down Under district, situated beneath the east side of the Dunlawton Bridge. With a budget of around $5 million, the district is set for infrastructural enhancements and aesthetic improvements. The plan aims to turn this underutilized space into a scenic and functional area, contributing to the city's allure and livability. By reimagining this district, Port Orange officials aspire to create a unique space that reflects the community's identity and fosters a sense of belonging among its residents.

Infrastructure and Innovation

The town hall meeting also shed light on recent infrastructure upgrades, particularly those prompted by Tropical Storm Ian. The city has undertaken significant efforts to enhance sewer plants, lift stations, and drainage systems, addressing critical flooding issues. With over 100 lift stations to maintain, securing funding for these projects remains a top priority for city officials. Additionally, innovative initiatives like the 'Agents of Discovery' app invite residents to explore city parks, reflecting Port Orange's commitment to leveraging technology for community engagement and environmental education.

In summary, the vision laid out by Mayor Don Burnette and city officials at the Port Orange town hall meeting paints a picture of a city on the cusp of transformation. Through the Riverwalk and Down Under district projects, along with a focus on infrastructural resilience and community engagement, Port Orange is setting the stage for a future where urban development and quality of life go hand in hand. As these plans move from concept to reality, the potential for a revitalized Port Orange grows ever closer, promising a brighter, more vibrant future for all its residents.