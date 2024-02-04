Port of Palm Beach Sees Record Cruise Traffic Surge

The Port of Palm Beach saw an extraordinary surge in cruise passenger traffic in 2023, marking a 183% increase from the previous year. This remarkable growth was primarily driven by the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line, especially its flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Port Reaches Full Capacity for First Time in Over Two Decades

On February 1, 2024, the port reached a significant milestone with all berths occupied. This was a first in 22 years, according to Wayne Richards, the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commission chairman. The port's net operating revenue also saw an uptick of 11%, amounting to a net income of $3.3 million. The success can be attributed to changes in the cruise industry and improvements in cargo areas.

Margaritaville at Sea: A Major Contributor to the Port's Success

Margaritaville at Sea, which rebranded from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, offers 2-night cruises between Palm Beach and Freeport in the Bahamas. The ship underwent significant renovations in May 2023 to enhance its facilities, contributing to the port's performance. Despite being smaller than other Florida cruise ports, the Port of Palm Beach handled an estimated annual cruise passenger traffic of 400,000. In comparison, PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and Port Everglades posted far higher passenger numbers in 2023.

Nonetheless, Florida ports collectively set a new record with 19.4 million cruise passengers in 2023. Looking ahead, the SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream II is scheduled to resume 7-night cruises from Palm Beach to the Bahamas in April 2025, further boosting the port's robust cruise operations.