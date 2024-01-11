en English
Travel & Tourism

Port Crescent State Park Undergoes Major Facelift

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Port Crescent State Park Undergoes Major Facelift

Port Crescent State Park, a serene sanctuary nestled in Huron County, Michigan, is currently undergoing a significant renovation project. The revamp, valued at $4.95 million, is generously funded by federal relief through the Building Michigan Together Plan spearheaded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Park Supervisor Brian Dunn revealed that meticulous planning has paved the way for seamless progress, with the renovations kicking off shortly after Labor Day 2023.

Phase One: Refurbishing Day-Use Areas

The initial phase of the project includes a comprehensive resurfacing of the park’s day-use area. Additionally, several facilities, including bathrooms and a pavilion, are being refurbished. The team is diligently working toward wrapping up this phase by Memorial Day, allowing visitors to enjoy the fresh, revamped space.

Phase Two: Revamping the Campground

The second phase is set to radically transform the campground, introducing a range of new amenities. However, this ambitious undertaking will require the campground’s closure through the 2024 season, a decision that may initially disappoint many park-goers. Yet, the promise of enhanced experiences when the campground reopens in spring 2025 offers a silver lining.

Building Michigan Together Plan

The Building Michigan Together Plan became law in March 2022, earmarking a whopping $250 million for improving Michigan’s state parks. Aiming to address infrastructure needs across various amenities, the plan contributes significantly to the long-term sustainability and enjoyment of outdoor recreation spaces. Throughout the renovation process, Port Crescent State Park remains open for day use, welcoming visitors to its beach, trails, and a unique dark sky preserve.

Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

