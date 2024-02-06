Population Shift in the U.S.: Decline in the West and Rise in the South

The United States is currently experiencing a significant shift in population distribution, with a notable decline in the West and a corresponding rise in the South. The U.S. Census Bureau's data, as quoted by the Bank of America Institute, suggests that the West's share of the U.S. population peaked at around 23.8% in 2019 before experiencing a slight dip to 23.6%. The South, on the other hand, has seen its population share increase to 38.9%, continuing its growth trajectory despite a minor setback in 2020.

The Declining West

High housing costs in the West are thought to be the primary drivers of this migration. The connection between median mortgage payments and population change is particularly pronounced in Pacific Coast metropolitan areas. While some cities in the West such as Phoenix and Las Vegas have witnessed growth, coastal cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles have suffered population losses. San Francisco, for instance, lost just over 1% of its population in a single year.

The Rising South

States like Texas and Florida are reaping the benefits of this migration, with Columbus, Ohio leading the charge with a 1.1% population increase. This migration pattern is significantly influenced by single-person households, who typically have greater flexibility to relocate. Moreover, a substantial portion of those relocating from the West to the South have higher household incomes, implying that economic factors are playing a crucial role in these relocation decisions.

Long-term Trends and Implications

The Northeast and Midwest regions are continuing their long-term downward trends in population share. The shift in population distribution could have far-reaching implications for the U.S., from redrawing the political map to reshaping the economic landscape. The migration trends, heavily influenced by economic factors, are likely to continue in the coming years, further changing the demographic makeup of the country.