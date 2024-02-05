Pope John Paul II's 1987 Visit to New Orleans: A Turning Point for Black Catholics

On a sultry day in September 1987, the city of New Orleans witnessed a momentous event - the arrival of Pope John Paul II. This marked the first time a pontiff had graced the city, etching a significant chapter in the annals of New Orleans' history. The Pope's visit was not just a landmark moment for the city but held deep implications for the black Catholics of America, who were in the throes of incorporating African American culture into their liturgy.

A Historic Visit

From the majestic St. Louis Cathedral to the bustling Louisiana Superdome, and Xavier University of Louisiana - the only Catholic historically black college in the U.S., Pope John Paul II's journey painted a vivid tableau. His tour attracted national media attention and thousands of spectators, while the significance of his visit reverberated through the hearts of black Catholics.

The Impact on Black Catholics

This visit was a beacon of hope for black Catholics. The Second Vatican Council's call for new forms of worship coincided with the advancements in the civil rights movement. This gave black Catholics an opportunity to weave their culture into the fabric of their worship. The Pope's meeting with them challenged the misconception that the Church was exclusively white. Auxiliary Bishop James Lyke highlighted the importance of this encounter, marking it as a turning point for the black Catholic community.

The Pope's Message and Its Influence

During his speech at the Superdome, Pope John Paul II empathized with the black community's struggle against racial injustice. He praised the civil rights movement and emphasized the Church's role in addressing social imbalances and injustices. This was a pivotal moment for many black Catholics, including Father Jeffery Ott. A junior at Xavier at the time and editor of the college newspaper, Ott sang in the gospel choir during the Pope's visit. The experience left a profound impact on him. It influenced his spiritual journey and led him to his eventual vocation as a priest. Today, he serves as the pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Atlanta.

The historic visit of Pope John Paul II, a saint in the eyes of the church since 2014, to New Orleans in 1987 was not just a fleeting event. It was a turning point for black Catholics, altering perceptions, instigating changes, and inspiring individuals like Father Jeffery Ott. The Pope's visit continues to hold relevance and significance, a testament to its enduring influence.