Pope Francis Appoints Gerard Battersby as New Bishop of La Crosse, Wisconsin

Pope Francis made headlines on Tuesday by naming Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Gerard Battersby as the new leader of the Diocese of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, succeeding Bishop William Callahan who steps down due to health reasons. This significant ecclesiastical shift was announced by the apostolic nuncio to the U.S., Cardinal Christophe Pierre, marking a new chapter for the diocese with a rich history of serving the Catholic community.

A New Chapter Begins

With the official installation set for May 20 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Battersby prepares to take on the mantle as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse. His appointment comes after nearly 26 years of dedicated service within the Archdiocese of Detroit, where he has left a notable mark through his ministry work. The transition is met with a blend of joy and anticipation, as expressed by Battersby, who views this new role as a continuation of his spiritual journey. Meanwhile, Bishop Callahan's retirement, after a 14-year tenure marked by both achievement and controversy, opens a new chapter for the diocese's leadership.

Service and Controversy

The Diocese of La Crosse, spanning 19 counties and serving a Catholic population of 135,000, has witnessed significant moments under Callahan's leadership. Notably, his decision in 2021 to remove Father James Altman from ministry sparked discussions within and beyond the diocese, highlighting the challenges faced by church leaders in balancing doctrinal fidelity with pastoral care. As Battersby steps in, the diocese looks forward to a period of renewal and continued service to its faithful, with an emphasis on unity and spiritual growth.

Looking Forward

Battersby's upcoming tenure as bishop is awaited with anticipatory joy by both the clergy and the lay faithful of the Diocese of La Crosse. His previous contributions to the Archdiocese of Detroit, particularly in theological education and pastoral ministry, suggest a promising future for the diocese. As Callahan remains in La Crosse to offer his support and experience, the transition represents not only a change in leadership but also a continuity of service to the church and the broader community. The Diocese of La Crosse stands at a pivotal moment, ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities under Bishop Battersby's guidance.