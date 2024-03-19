Pope Francis Appoints Gerard Battersby as La Crosse's 11th Bishop, Succeeding William Callahan

Pope Francis, on a notable Tuesday, made a significant announcement that reverberated through the Catholic community, appointing Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Gerard Battersby to head the Diocese of La Crosse in western Wisconsin. This decision followed the acceptance of Bishop William Callahan's resignation, marking a pivotal change in the diocese's leadership.

New Leadership for La Crosse

Bishop Gerard Battersby, at 63, is set to take the helm of the Diocese of La Crosse as its 11th bishop. With a rich background of service in Detroit, including roles as a priest, a faculty member at Sacred Heart Major Seminary, and an auxiliary bishop since 2017, Battersby brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His official installation is scheduled for May 20 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, promising a fresh chapter for the diocese. The announcement was met with joy by Battersby, who expressed his anticipation and hope for his new role in western Wisconsin.

Transition and Thanks

Bishop William Callahan, retiring at age 73 after nearly 14 years at the helm, leaves behind a legacy of dedication amidst challenges. His tenure was marked by significant decisions, including the controversial removal of a priest from ministry. Callahan's retirement, prompted by health reasons, sees him expressing gratitude for the journey and looking forward to continuing his service in a new capacity within the diocese. His departure also brings to a close the chapter of the first conventional Franciscan to serve as a bishop in the United States leading the Diocese of La Crosse.

Impact and Expectations

The Diocese of La Crosse, covering 19 counties and serving a population of 135,000 Catholic faithful, stands at a threshold of a new era under Bishop Battersby's leadership. With a diocese that includes 156 parishes and 65 schools, expectations are high for the incoming bishop to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. The transition brings a mixture of anticipation and hope, as the diocese looks forward to the leadership and vision Battersby will bring to western Wisconsin.

As the Diocese of La Crosse embarks on this new chapter, the community, alongside its new shepherd, Bishop Gerard Battersby, stands ready to continue its journey of faith, service, and commitment to the teachings and mission of the Catholic Church. The leadership change, while significant, is seen as an opportunity for renewal and growth, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of the Church's mission in the world.