Pop Culture 2018: Analyzing Impact of Queer Eye, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians

In a thoughtful discussion with David Remnick, New Yorker staff writers Jia Tolentino, Doreen St. Félix, and Alexandra Schwartz dissect the year 2018 through the lens of significant pop culture moments. They delve into how these moments reflect societal shifts, particularly in terms of masculinity, racial representation in film, and national unity. This dialogue not only highlights the relevance of these cultural phenomena but also examines their broader implications on society.

Advertisment

Examining Masculinity in the MeToo Era

The revival of "Queer Eye" not only entertained audiences but also prompted a deeper reflection on contemporary masculinity. Jia Tolentino articulates how the show, amidst the MeToo movement, offered a nuanced perspective on male vulnerability and transformation. This segment of the conversation explores how "Queer Eye" contributed to a broader dialogue about gender norms and the potential for positive change in men's roles within society.

Breakthrough in Racial Representation

Advertisment

Doreen St. Félix and Alexandra Schwartz turn the discussion towards the cinematic milestones achieved by "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians." These films not only achieved commercial success but also marked a significant shift in Hollywood's portrayal of nonwhite characters. The writers analyze the potential long-term impacts of these films on the industry and whether this represents a genuine turning point or a fleeting moment of inclusivity.

"A Star Is Born" - A Unifying Cultural Event

The conversation concludes with Tolentino's insight into "A Star Is Born," hailed as a rare event that managed to bring America together. This segment contemplates the film's appeal across diverse audiences and how its narrative of love, loss, and fame resonates with the American public. It prompts a reflection on the power of storytelling and its ability to unite people amidst a divided national landscape.

Through this engaging dialogue, Tolentino, St. Félix, and Schwartz shed light on the multifaceted ways pop culture reflects and influences societal trends and attitudes. Their analysis not only captures the essence of 2018 but also sparks a contemplation on the evolving dynamics of culture and representation. As pop culture continues to serve as a mirror to society, these discussions underscore the importance of critically engaging with the media we consume.