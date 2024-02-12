Poor Things: The Award-Winning Sci-Fi Tale Debuts on Digital and Blu-Ray

The cinematic masterpiece 'Poor Things', directed by the visionary Yorgos Lanthimos and penned by Tony McNamara, has garnered critical acclaim and 11 Academy Award nominations. This captivating coming-of-age sci-fi film, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, is set to make its digital premiere on February 27, followed by a Blu-Ray and DVD release on March 12.

Advertisment

A Sci-Fi Tale with Heart and Soul

Based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, 'Poor Things' tells the whimsical tale of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life with her unborn child's brain. Emma Stone delivers a powerful performance as Bella, earning her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. The film has been praised for its unique blend of science fiction, drama, and comedy, with Lanthimos's signature style shining throughout.

A Feast for the Eyes and Ears

Advertisment

The digital release of 'Poor Things' promises to be a visual and auditory delight, with bonus content including deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes. However, physical media collectors may be disappointed to learn that the 4K release will only be available digitally, with the Blu-Ray offering only a 1080p option. Despite this, the movie's visual exuberance makes it ideal for a bigger, better format.

The Awards Season Darling

With 11 Academy Award nominations, 'Poor Things' has become a standout contender in this year's awards season. Alongside Emma Stone's nomination for Best Actress, the film has also been recognized in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie's success is a testament to the talent and dedication of its cast and crew, as well as the enduring appeal of its singular story.

Advertisment

As 'Poor Things' prepares to captivate audiences once more with its digital and Blu-Ray releases, fans can look forward to experiencing the film's unique blend of science fiction, drama, and comedy in all its glory. With its powerful performances, captivating story, and stunning visuals, 'Poor Things' is a cinematic experience that will continue to resonate with viewers long after the credits roll.

Digital Release: February 27, 2024

Blu-Ray and DVD Release: March 12, 2024

Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the whimsical world of 'Poor Things', as the film's digital and Blu-Ray releases offer viewers the opportunity to experience this award-winning masterpiece in its full splendor.