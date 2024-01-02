en English
Business

Pomerantz LLP Probes Paycom Software Amid Suspected Securities Fraud

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP, a prominent law firm with a distinguished track record in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has launched an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors of Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”). This move comes in response to recent financial disclosures that raised eyebrows, triggering questions about the legality of Paycom’s business practices.

Class Action Lawsuit on the Horizon?

Investors who have suffered financial losses due to the drop in Paycom’s stock price are being encouraged to contact the firm, specifically attorney Danielle Peyton, to consider joining a possible class-action lawsuit. The primary focus of the investigation is to determine whether Paycom and some of its officials may have indulged in securities fraud or other illicit business activities.

Paycom’s Financial Woes and Investor Reaction

On October 31, 2023, Paycom released its financial results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023. The report revealed a significant revenue shortfall. The company’s self-service payroll product, Beti, was identified as the culprit, unintentionally diminishing the company’s services and revenues. The reported quarterly revenue was $406.3 million, falling below the anticipated range of $410-$412 million.

Following this disclosure, Paycom also revised its revenue projections downward for the year 2023, further shaking investor confidence. The aftermath was swift and brutal, with Paycom’s stock price plunging by a staggering 38.38%. This drop translated into a loss of $94.28 per share in value on November 1, 2023.

Next Steps for Affected Investors

Pomerantz LLP is now rallying investors affected by this substantial stock price drop to step forward. The firm aims to seek compensation through legal avenues, should the investigation reveal fraudulent activities that contributed to the investors’ financial losses.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

