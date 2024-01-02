en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pomerantz LLP Launches Investigation into The Beauty Health Company’s Alleged Securities Fraud

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Launches Investigation into The Beauty Health Company’s Alleged Securities Fraud

Pomerantz LLP, a law firm distinguished in the realm of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has launched an investigation on behalf of investors of The Beauty Health Company, colloquially known as Beauty Health. The probe aims to unearth potential securities fraud or other unlawful business activities by Beauty Health and some of its officers and/or directors. The investigation was triggered by a surprising announcement from Beauty Health regarding its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023.

Unexpected Financial Results and Restructuring Charges

The announcement uncovered a lower-than-anticipated U.S. revenue and hefty restructuring charges amounting to $63.1 million. The latter was a consequence of upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices — a product line of Beauty Health. The financial results and the subsequent restructuring charges have raised eyebrows and drawn scrutiny from investors and regulatory bodies alike.

Revised Fiscal Forecasts

In the wake of the disclosure, Beauty Health felt compelled to revise its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance. The updated projection now stands at $385 to $400 million. Along with this, the company also adjusted its EBITDA margin guidance to 5-6%, a significant shift from prior expectations. Adding to the grim outlook, the company suspended its long-term financial vision for 2025, leaving investors in a state of uncertainty and concern.

Stock Price Takes a Dive

Following the announcement, Beauty Health’s stock price took a significant hit. It dropped $2.51 per share, representing a steep decline of 64.36%, and closed at a disheartening $1.39 per share on November 14, 2023. This precipitous fall has left investors reeling and looking for answers.

Pomerantz LLP has extended an invitation to all affected investors to get in touch. The law firm boasts an impressive track record of recovering damages for class members in securities fraud cases and is poised to use its expertise in assisting any investors who may have incurred losses due to the recent events surrounding Beauty Health.

0
Business United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chevrolet Bolt EV Emerges as the Most Affordable Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

By Israel Ojoko

Understanding the Role of AI in the Evolution towards Industry 4.0 and Beyond

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia Uplifts Minimum Wage in Key Industry: A New Year's Gift for Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

Nakul Anand Bids Adieu to ITC; Airtel Africa CEO Set to Retire

By Dil Bar Irshad

Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana's Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes t ...
@Business · 4 mins
Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana's Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes t ...
heart comment 0
New Jersey Breweries Get Temporary Reprieve as ABC Delays Enforcement of Restrictive Rules

By Muhammad Jawad

New Jersey Breweries Get Temporary Reprieve as ABC Delays Enforcement of Restrictive Rules
TotalEnergies SE Announces Transactions in Its Own Shares

By Mahnoor Jehangir

TotalEnergies SE Announces Transactions in Its Own Shares
FUEL for Good Grant Program Welcomes Applications from Nonprofits

By BNN Correspondents

FUEL for Good Grant Program Welcomes Applications from Nonprofits
TotalEnergies SE Announces Major Share Buyback Amid Criticism and Progress

By Mahnoor Jehangir

TotalEnergies SE Announces Major Share Buyback Amid Criticism and Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana
1 min
AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
2 mins
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
3 mins
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
4 mins
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
4 mins
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
4 mins
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
5 mins
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
5 mins
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
35 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
4 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app