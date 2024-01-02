Pomerantz LLP Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against Cytosorbents Corporation

Pomerantz LLP, a renowned law firm with a significant footprint in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, is currently spearheading an investigation on behalf of the investors of Cytosorbents Corporation. The crux of the investigation pertains to whether Cytosorbents, along with some of its officers and/or directors, have been embroiled in securities fraud or other illicit business activities.

A Gloomy Announcement

The investigation trails a recent disclosure by Cytosorbents that their pivotal trial for DrugSorb-ATR, a device designed to curtail perioperative bleeding in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery sans the recommended washout period, did not achieve its primary effectiveness endpoint. This disclosure cast a long shadow, causing the stock price of Cytosorbents to plummet drastically by 33.44%, ending at a meagre $1.085 per share on December 28, 2023.

Call to Action

Pomerantz LLP, with offices peppered across major global cities, is recognized for its pioneering role in securities class actions. The law firm has an illustrious history of recuperating billions of dollars for class members. In light of the current investigation, Pomerantz LLP is exhorting affected investors to get in touch with them for details regarding the class action lawsuit.

Background Check

