Business

Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud

Investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. are the focus of an investigation by Pomerantz LLP, a law firm recognized for its expertise in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. The probe revolves around potential securities fraud or illicit business activities committed by the company and its officials. The investigation was initiated following a lawsuit filed by Natera, Inc., a competitor, who claimed that NeoGenomics’ RaDaR molecular residual disease assay had infringed on its patents.

Legal Tussle and Preliminary Injunction

On July 31, 2023, Natera sued NeoGenomics. The accusations revolved around the alleged patent infringement concerning the RaDaR molecular residual disease assay. On December 27, 2023, a federal court granted a preliminary injunction against NeoGenomics. The injunction prohibited NeoGenomics from producing, using, selling, or promoting the RaDaR test. However, the court did allow NeoGenomics to continue providing the test for existing patients and ongoing clinical trials, studies, or projects.

Stock Market Repercussions

Following the court’s decision, NeoGenomics’ stock price plummeted 18.1%, closing at $16.79 per share on December 28, 2023. This significant drop in stock price highlighted the implications of the legal action against the company. Despite this setback, NeoGenomics has expressed its intentions to appeal the federal court’s ruling.

Pomerantz LLP Stepping In

Pomerantz LLP, with a solid track record of recovering billions of dollars for class members in damages awards, has taken on the task of investigating on behalf of NeoGenomics’ investors. The firm specializes in protecting the rights of victims of securities fraud and corporate misconduct, and this case falls well within its purview.

Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

