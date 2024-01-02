Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge

Pomerantz LLP, a distinguished law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has launched an investigation on behalf of investors of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. The probe revolves around potential securities fraud or other illegal business practices by Milestone and some of its officers and/or directors.

Refusal from FDA

This action comes in the wake of a recent setback for the company. On December 26, 2023, Milestone disclosed that it had received a Refuse to File (RFT) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Etripamil. The self-administered nasal spray is intended for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The FDA deemed the NDA, submitted in October 2023, as incomplete and not ready for substantive review, specifically citing a need for clarification on the timing of adverse event data in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Impact on Stock Price

In response to this news, Milestone’s stock price took a significant hit, plummeting by 30.9%, closing at $1.99 per share. Pomerantz LLP, with offices worldwide, is inviting investors affected by these events to join a class action lawsuit and contact them for more information. The firm has a proven track record of recovering damages for class members in cases of securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

Verona Pharma’s New Debt Facility

In other pharmaceutical news, Verona Pharma plc has announced a debt financing facility providing the Company access to up to 400 million. The funds are managed by Oxford Finance LLC and Hercules Capital Inc. This facility offers non-dilutive capital and additional financial flexibility to support Verona Pharma’s continued growth. This includes the planned commercial launch of ensifentrine, the Company’s first-in-class product candidate currently under review by the US FDA for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The debt facility replaces the existing facility of up to 150 million with an affiliate of Oxford.