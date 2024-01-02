en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Maison Solutions Following Damning Hindenburg Research Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Maison Solutions Following Damning Hindenburg Research Report

A corporate storm is brewing around Maison Solutions Inc., a company listed as MSS, as it becomes the subject of an investigation by the renowned law firm, Pomerantz LLP. The firm, known for its expertise in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, is probing into allegations of securities fraud and potential illicit business practices purportedly conducted by Maison Solutions and certain of its officers and/or directors.

Intriguing Allegations by Hindenburg Research

The investigation was triggered by a report published by Hindenburg Research on December 15, 2023. The report paints a picture of concern, raising several red flags about Maison Solutions’ operations. The allegations levelled against the company are weighty, ranging from potentially undisclosed related parties and liens to litigation and claims of stock price manipulation via WhatsApp chatrooms.

A CEO Embroiled in Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire is the involvement of John Xu, the CEO, Chairman, and President of Maison Solutions. According to Hindenburg’s report, Xu is entangled with the J&C International Group, a company accused of using supermarkets to defraud the EB-5 visa program.

Stock Price Plummets, Investors Reel

The shockwaves of the report were felt immediately in the market. Following its publication, Maison Solutions’ stock price nosedived by a staggering 83.6%, closing at a dismal $2.50 per share. The dramatic fall from a previous position of $12.71 per share left investors reeling and calling for accountability.

Pomerantz LLP: A Beacon of Hope for Investors?

Pomerantz LLP, carrying a legacy of over 85 years in the field, has a track record of recovering billions of dollars in damages for class members across various cases. In the wake of the Maison Solutions debacle, the firm is extending a hand to aggrieved investors, inviting them to join a potential class action lawsuit. As the investigation unfolds, the eyes of the financial world are firmly fixed on Pomerantz LLP, Maison Solutions, and its embattled leadership.

0
Business Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGT Innovations Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Miter Brands

By Salman Khan

SEC Charges Brooge Energy Limited with Fraud, Pomerantz LLP Investigates

By Hadeel Hashem

Commodity Markets Experience Fluctuations Amid Global Tensions

By Salman Khan

PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands' Proposal

By Rafia Tasleem

Chicago Grapples with Post-Holiday Waste Surge: An Environmental Conce ...
@Business · 1 min
Chicago Grapples with Post-Holiday Waste Surge: An Environmental Conce ...
heart comment 0
Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs

By Rafia Tasleem

Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs
Ancestry CEO Deb Liu’s Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally

By Hadeel Hashem

Ancestry CEO Deb Liu's Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge

By Olalekan Adigun

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge
Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
38 seconds
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
1 min
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
2 mins
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
3 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
3 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
4 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
5 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
5 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app