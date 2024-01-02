Pomerantz LLP Investigates Driven Brands Holdings for Potential Securities Fraud

Pomerantz LLP, a distinguished law firm with a specialization in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has announced the initiation of an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (Driven). The probe is centered around potential securities fraud and other unlawful business practices by the company and select officers and/or directors.

Triggering Events

This investigation was set in motion by a sequence of events linked to the financial performance of Driven and notable management changes. On May 8, 2023, Driven revealed that its former Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany L. Mason, had abruptly exited the company. This announcement came immediately after an earnings call where Mason discussed the company’s first quarter financial results of 2023. Despite this sudden change, Driven chose to reaffirm its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

Financial Performance and Stock Impact

However, the situation took a turn on August 2, 2023. Driven reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and revised its earnings guidance downwards for the fiscal year. The company attributed this to problems with the integration of its newly acquired auto glass businesses and heightened competition in its Car Wash segment that led to a decrease in consumer demand and margins. In the aftermath of this announcement, Driven’s stock price plummeted, dropping by an astonishing 41%, resulting in a closing price of $15.20 per share.

Pomerantz LLP: A Respected Advocate

Pomerantz LLP boasts a long and respected history, having been established over 85 years ago. The firm is renowned for its pioneering work in securities class actions and has offices in major cities worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. With a record of recovering billions of dollars in damages for class members, Pomerantz LLP stands as a stalwart advocate for those investors who may have suffered due to potentially fraudulent or unlawful business practices.