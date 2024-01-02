en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Driven Brands Holdings for Potential Securities Fraud

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Driven Brands Holdings for Potential Securities Fraud

Pomerantz LLP, a distinguished law firm with a specialization in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has announced the initiation of an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (Driven). The probe is centered around potential securities fraud and other unlawful business practices by the company and select officers and/or directors.

Triggering Events

This investigation was set in motion by a sequence of events linked to the financial performance of Driven and notable management changes. On May 8, 2023, Driven revealed that its former Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany L. Mason, had abruptly exited the company. This announcement came immediately after an earnings call where Mason discussed the company’s first quarter financial results of 2023. Despite this sudden change, Driven chose to reaffirm its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

Financial Performance and Stock Impact

However, the situation took a turn on August 2, 2023. Driven reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and revised its earnings guidance downwards for the fiscal year. The company attributed this to problems with the integration of its newly acquired auto glass businesses and heightened competition in its Car Wash segment that led to a decrease in consumer demand and margins. In the aftermath of this announcement, Driven’s stock price plummeted, dropping by an astonishing 41%, resulting in a closing price of $15.20 per share.

Pomerantz LLP: A Respected Advocate

Pomerantz LLP boasts a long and respected history, having been established over 85 years ago. The firm is renowned for its pioneering work in securities class actions and has offices in major cities worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. With a record of recovering billions of dollars in damages for class members, Pomerantz LLP stands as a stalwart advocate for those investors who may have suffered due to potentially fraudulent or unlawful business practices.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toyota Breaks Tradition, Skips 2023 Super Bowl Advertising Campaign

By Dil Bar Irshad

Analyst Raises Chipotle's Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Sustainable Packaging Market Poised to Reach USD 406.66 billion by 2029: Comprehensive Analysis

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss

By Salman Khan

Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Cr ...
@Business · 1 min
Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison Customers to Benefit From Bill Cr ...
heart comment 0
California’s Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams
Tyson Foods Reports Fiscal Loss; Cal Maine Foods to Acquire Closed Tyson Plant

By BNN Correspondents

Tyson Foods Reports Fiscal Loss; Cal Maine Foods to Acquire Closed Tyson Plant
Teck Resources Secures First Option on Condor’s Cobreorco Project

By Nimrah Khatoon

Teck Resources Secures First Option on Condor's Cobreorco Project
Navigating California’s Gift Card Laws: Understanding Your Rights and Risks

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating California's Gift Card Laws: Understanding Your Rights and Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
1 min
Businessman's $1 Million Bet on Texas Longhorns Ends in Loss
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
1 min
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
1 min
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
1 min
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
1 min
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
1 min
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
1 min
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
2 mins
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
2 mins
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app