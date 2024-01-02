en English
Business

Pomerantz LLP Investigates AlloVir for Potential Securities Fraud

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Investigates AlloVir for Potential Securities Fraud

Renowned law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud or other unlawful activities by AlloVir, Inc. The investigation is on behalf of the investors of AlloVir, a firm listed on NASDAQ under the ticker ALVR. The probe was sparked by AlloVir’s announcement on December 22, 2023, concerning the termination of three Phase 3 clinical trials of its T cell therapy posoleucel. The trials were aimed at preventing certain viral infections in individuals with compromised immune systems. However, the trials were abruptly halted due to concerns over their efficacy, with preliminary analyses indicating that the primary objectives would not be met.

Investor Alert: AlloVir Trials Discontinued

The clinical trials for posoleucel, a T cell therapy developed by AlloVir, were designed to study the treatment’s effectiveness in preventing certain viral infections in immunocompromised individuals. However, due to efficacy concerns, these trials have been discontinued. Initial analyses of the trials suggested that the primary endpoints, or key measures of effectiveness, would not be achieved. The sudden discontinuation of these trials has raised questions and concerns among AlloVir’s investors, leading to the current investigation by Pomerantz LLP.

Stock Impact: AlloVir’s Share Price Decline

Following the announcement about the discontinuation of the trials, there was a significant drop in the stock price of AlloVir on the day of the news. This sharp decline has negatively impacted investors, leading many to question the company’s transparency and business practices. In light of these events, Pomerantz LLP is conducting an investigation into potential securities fraud or other illegal activities by AlloVir or its executives.

Legal Recourse: Pomerantz LLP’s Class Action Lawsuit

Pomerantz LLP encourages investors affected by the performance of AlloVir’s stock to get in touch with the firm. Danielle Peyton at Pomerantz LLP is available to provide more information about joining the class action lawsuit. The firm, founded by Abraham L. Pomerantz, has a long-standing reputation for recovering substantial damages for class members in securities fraud and other corporate misconduct cases.

Business Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

