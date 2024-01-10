Polsinelli PC Bolsters M&A Practice with New Shareholders in Miami

Polsinelli PC, a prestigious law firm, has underscored its commitment to fortified business operations with the recent addition of two new shareholders to its Miami-based corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice group. The new members, Albert Diaz-Silveira and Cristina Quintero, are notable figures in the industry, boasting a rich reservoir of experience and industry acumen.

Albert Diaz-Silveira: A Specialist in M&A

Albert Diaz-Silveira, one of the new shareholders, is reputed for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and various other corporate transactions. His professional journey has seen him navigate through diverse industries such as financial services, manufacturing, energy, aviation, and distribution. Diaz-Silveira's multifaceted experience is anticipated to greatly enhance Polsinelli PC's corporate M&A practice.

Cristina Quintero: An Authority on General Corporate Matters

On the other hand, Cristina Quintero, the other addition to the shareholder team, is known for her comprehensive advice on general corporate matters and transformative transactions. Quintero's knowledge base and strategic perspectives are expected to contribute significantly to the firm's vision of strengthening its M&A practice in Miami.

Polsinelli PC's Strategic Expansion

The appointment of these two industry veterans is a clear indication of Polsinelli PC's dedication to fortify its corporate M&A practice group in Miami. By integrating Diaz-Silveira and Quintero's expertise into its operations, the firm is poised to offer its clients an enriched portfolio of services, thereby reinforcing its position in the legal arena.