Poll Reveals One-Third of Americans Set New Year’s Resolutions; Homeless Veteran Identified After Decades

A recent YouGov poll has revealed that approximately one-third of American adults harbor intentions to set New Year’s resolutions. However, despite this widespread enthusiasm, a meager 36% are confident in their commitment to maintaining these goals throughout the year 2024.

Examining American Attitudes Towards New Year’s Resolutions

Common resolutions such as fitness, drinking less, reducing social media usage, losing weight, and quitting smoking form an integral part of the American New Year narrative. Yet, according to certain sources, only 1% of people who make New Year’s resolutions manage to stick to them until the end of the year. An even slimmer margin, 6%, manage to effect long-term changes in their lives. The question then arises: Why bother making them?

The Power of Self-Reflection and Improvement

The answer lies in the power of self-reflection and the noble pursuit of self-improvement. As we welcome 2024, the author of the YouGov poll report suggests that fostering kindness towards each other could have a transformative impact. A world free of violence, brimming with tolerance, and held together by the threads of kindness, honesty, forgiveness, creativity, loyalty, compassion, generosity, politeness, optimism, respect, fairness, understanding, and dependability, seems like an aspiration worth pursuing.

Homeless Veteran Identified After Decades

In a separate event, a mystery that has fascinated Chicago for years has finally been resolved. An individual who passed away in 2015 at a Chicago nursing home, known only as Seven, has been identified as Reba C. Bailey. Bailey, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, went missing in the 1970s. Following her identification, Bailey is set to receive a new gravestone inscribed with her name, along with military honors to acknowledge her service.