Polaris Issues Recall for 9,200 MATRYX Snowmobiles Over Clutch Failure Risks

In a move underscoring the importance of consumer safety in the recreational vehicle industry, Polaris Inc., a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and off-road vehicles, has announced a significant recall of approximately 9,200 units of its MATRYX snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines. This announcement, made in coordination with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), comes in the wake of growing concerns over a defect in the primary clutch that poses a serious injury hazard to riders.

A Pattern of Concern

The affected snowmobiles, encompassing the 2022-2024 MATRYX Voyageur, Indy, Switchback, RMK, and SKS models, have been identified as having a primary clutch that can fail during operation. This malfunction can lead to the clutch or its components detaching from the snowmobile, raising the stakes for potential injuries among users. To date, there have been 109 reported instances of such clutch failures, including nine cases where clutch components have separated from the snowmobile, and notably, one reported incident resulting in a laceration injury. This recall also extends to primary drive clutches with part numbers 1323613 (e-start) and 1323614 (manual start) sold as service parts, further broadening the scope of the issue.

Immediate Action Required

In response to the identified risks, Polaris has issued an urgent call to owners of the recalled snowmobiles, advising them to immediately cease using the affected vehicles. The company has pledged a free repair for all recalled units, which involves replacing the faulty primary clutch, in an effort to mitigate any further risk of injury. Owners are encouraged to contact Polaris directly or reach out to an authorized dealer to arrange for this critical repair. The recalled snowmobiles, which were available for purchase from October 2021 through June 2023, retailed between $13,000 and $17,600 and were widely distributed by authorized Polaris dealers across the nation.

A History of Vigilance

This latest recall is not the first of its kind for Polaris. The company previously initiated a recall of approximately 5,100 units of Patriot snowmobiles in December due to a faulty clutch, alongside over 3,500 vehicles in two separate recalls in October, citing crash hazards. These series of recalls highlight Polaris's ongoing commitment to customer safety and product reliability, underscoring the importance of proactive measures in addressing potential safety concerns. As the company works to rectify the current issue, it serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between innovation in recreational vehicle manufacturing and the paramount importance of user safety.