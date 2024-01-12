en English
Polar Vortex Brings Arctic Chill to U.S., Impacting Energy Markets

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Polar Vortex Brings Arctic Chill to U.S., Impacting Energy Markets

A polar vortex is poised to bring an icy blast to the United States, plunging temperatures below freezing and prompting a surge in natural gas prices. The vortex, a large area of frigid air near the North Pole that moves south, will cause temperatures to plummet across the country, with the Midwest expected to bear the brunt of the chill.

Midwest Braces for Arctic Blast

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are anticipated to play their NFL wild card playoff game in a biting minus 21 degrees Celsius, while Iowa City is bracing for a chilly minus 12.7 degrees Celsius—just ahead of the state’s crucial caucus. The meteorological expert, Rob Carolan, anticipates this to be the coldest period of the winter, affecting areas from the Plains to the Midwest.

Natural Gas Prices Surge Amid Cold Snap

The impending deep freeze has set off a spike in natural gas prices, marking the highest increase since July 2022. Concerns are mounting over the capacity of power grids to manage the increased demand for heating fuel. However, heating oil markets have remained stable due to ample stockpiles.

Far-Reaching Impact of the Polar Vortex

Atmospheric blocks over Greenland and eastern Canada, coupled with snow cover in the Great Plains and Midwest, could extend the cold reach as far south as Texas. The state’s grid operator is on high alert as Dallas and Houston are expected to experience significant temperature drops. The Northeast, meanwhile, is set for a weather rollercoaster, transitioning from a powerful rainstorm to freezing temperatures.

United States Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

