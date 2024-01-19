Podiatry Content Connection Launches Innovative 'SOLE Marketing™' Program for Boosting Orthotics Sales

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), a Metuchen, New Jersey-based company, has unveiled a novel initiative called the "SOLE MarketingTM" program. This program aims to revolutionize the way podiatrists and chiropodists in the U.S. and Canada market and sell orthotics. It's an integrated marketing program designed to amplify the online presence of orthotics, providing an array of digital marketing solutions tailored specifically to the needs of these professionals.

Bringing Orthotics to the Digital Forefront

The "SOLE MarketingTM" program offers several components. Participants will receive a professionally designed banner for their websites, focusing on the promotion of orthotics. Additionally, a dedicated web page with comprehensive information about the benefits and importance of orthotics will be provided, serving as a robust digital platform for patient engagement and education.

Engaging Patients with Dynamic Content

As part of the program, PCC will supply participants with an array of dynamic content. This includes monthly orthotics blogs, a custom-branded orthotics eBook, and a social media digital library. Interactive content such as these is designed not only to engage patients but also to educate them about the necessity of orthotics in foot health.

Comprehensive Marketing Strategy

Beyond the digital realm, the "SOLE MarketingTM" program also includes physical marketing materials. An eye-catching orthotics poster is provided to attract patients' attention in the office. Furthermore, the program includes a robust email campaign and spot campaigns, acting as a comprehensive marketing solution. The "SOLE MarketingTM" program is positioned as more than just a marketing strategy—it's a holistic approach to improving patient education and care regarding foot health and orthotics.