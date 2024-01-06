en English
Ghana

Podcast Hosts Jailed for Calling for Prince Harry’s Death

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
In a significant verdict, Christopher Gibbons, the host of the podcast “Lone Wolf Radio,” and his co-host Tyrone Patten-Walsh were sentenced to prison for eight and seven years respectively. The Metropolitan Police convicted the duo after Gibbons publicly called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his son. This case underscores the gravity of hate speech and its severe legal implications.

Motives and Charges

Delving into the motives of the podcast hosts, the court found a deep-seated hatred for mixed-race relationships. They not only called for Prince Harry to be ‘judicially killed for treason’ but also made abhorrent remarks about the couple’s son, Archie. The prosecutor tagged them as dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists, highlighting the extremist views that fueled their hate speech.

In a landmark judgement, Gibbons and Patten-Walsh were convicted of eight counts of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist documents. Their views, as identified by the judge, spanned across racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, and misogyny. The sentencing underlines the serious repercussions of using a public platform to propagate hate speech and encourage violence.

Impact on Public Figures and Society

The case has made a significant impact not only on the royal family but also on society at large. The severity of the charges and the subsequent conviction serve as a stern reminder of the destructive potential of hate speech. It underscores the need for stringent laws to curb such misdemeanors, thereby safeguarding public figures and ethnic minorities from targeted violence and hate speech.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

