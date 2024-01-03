Pocatello Fire Department Plans Prescribed Pile Burning in East Bench Area

In a bid to reduce hazardous fuels near wildland-urban interfaces, the Pocatello Fire Department has announced that it will conduct prescribed pile-burning operations in the East Bench Area early this January. The specific locations earmarked for these operations include Summit Drive, Granite Drive, and McCaleb Drive. The initiative is part of the fuel reduction treatment under the auspices of the Western States Fire Managers Grant.

Weather-dependent Operations

The burning operations are highly dependent on weather conditions and will take place over a few days when conditions are deemed safe and ideal for effective operations. A crucial consideration for the timing of the operations is the ability for adequate smoke dispersal. Therefore, specific guidelines and plans will guide the burning process to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Impact on Residents and Motorists

Residents in the vicinity can expect to see smoke and flames resulting from these operations. As such, they have been advised not to call 911 to report smoke related to these activities. The Fire Department has made provisions for fire personnel to be present throughout the operation to ensure all goes according to plan.

Motorists traveling in the affected areas have been warned of potential reduced visibility due to the smoke. Consequently, they may want to consider alternate routes to avoid the affected areas. Furthermore, individuals with respiratory issues have been advised to avoid the area during the burning process to prevent any health complications.

Updates and Inquiries

For transparency and to keep the public informed, updates regarding the burning operations will be posted on the Fire Department’s Facebook page. For any inquiries regarding the operations, Assistant Chief Nick Christensen and Hannah Sanger can be contacted directly.